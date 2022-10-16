Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $900,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,978,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.