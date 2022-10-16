Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $136.81 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

