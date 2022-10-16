Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,330,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

