Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.74 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.