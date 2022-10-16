Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $84,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ambarella by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ambarella by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Ambarella by 33.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

