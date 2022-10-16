Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $89,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Shares of GM opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

