Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

About Infosys



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

