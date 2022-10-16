Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS opened at $148.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $203.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

