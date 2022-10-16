Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 2.5 %

RSG stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

