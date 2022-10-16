Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Shake Shack by 19.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 155.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

