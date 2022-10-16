Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 177.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.