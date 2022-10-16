Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 804,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 128,687 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.