Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.6% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,133.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,288.54.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

