Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $533,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTM opened at $53.20 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

