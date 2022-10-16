Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.