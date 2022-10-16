Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $980,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $9,602,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $7,637,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,009.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 596,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.00.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 2.8 %

SPCE stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

