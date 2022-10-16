Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PEAK opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

