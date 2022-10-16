Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Washington Federal Trading Up 6.1 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

