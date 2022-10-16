Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Washington Federal Trading Up 6.1 %
Washington Federal stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79.
Washington Federal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
About Washington Federal
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
