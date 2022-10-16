Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $34.72. Washington Federal shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 3,292 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Washington Federal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

