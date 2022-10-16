Wayfair Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,388 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average daily volume of 14,454 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.96.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.95.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,442 shares of company stock valued at $902,497 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.