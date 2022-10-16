Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

