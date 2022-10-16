Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

