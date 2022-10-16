Wedbush Weighs in on Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($7.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $3,391,290.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,216,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,166,381.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

