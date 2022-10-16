Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Weichai Power Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WEICY opened at $7.29 on Friday. Weichai Power has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.