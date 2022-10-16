Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE WELL opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.