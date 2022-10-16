West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.