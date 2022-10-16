West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 467,525 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 72,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

