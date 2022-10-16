Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,891,600 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the September 15th total of 1,011,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Western Forest Products Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Featured Stories
