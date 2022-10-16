WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 208.3% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. AF Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.