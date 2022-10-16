WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 4,331 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

