Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 14,883 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

