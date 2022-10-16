Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NiSource Stock Down 3.0 %

NI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.