Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

