Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.47. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 393,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

