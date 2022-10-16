William Blair Weighs in on Catalent, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Catalent Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $72.11 on Friday. Catalent has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $140.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after buying an additional 627,853 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $195,690,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

