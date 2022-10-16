Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the September 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 784.0 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZAF opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,431.25.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

