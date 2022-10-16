WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 245.7 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSPOF shares. TD Securities started coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.17.
WSPOF opened at $106.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
