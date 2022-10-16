Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 95.8% in September

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XJNGF. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

Shares of XJNGF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

