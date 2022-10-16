Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,900 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 2,184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,209.9 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

