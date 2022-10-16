Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for AXIS Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

AXS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,048,000 after buying an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,280,000 after acquiring an additional 381,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after acquiring an additional 317,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

About AXIS Capital



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

