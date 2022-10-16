Zealand Pharma A/S Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.81) Per Share (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.81) for the year. The consensus estimate for Zealand Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share.

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.62. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

