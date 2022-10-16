ZEON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $231,730.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $161.44 million and $231,730.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.21 or 0.27373245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010691 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.