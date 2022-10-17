143 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 5.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

NYSE MSI opened at $213.28 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

