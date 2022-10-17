1,506 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $71.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

