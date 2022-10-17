1776 Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $5,423,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.