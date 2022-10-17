467,612 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 467,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in General Electric by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in General Electric by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

