4,787 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

