AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1,136.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.3% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

