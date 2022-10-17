Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $163.70 on Monday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.33.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.