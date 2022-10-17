Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) PT Lowered to €10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.75 ($11.99) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Acerinox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

